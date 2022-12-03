Capital One Financial Weighs in on UDR, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

