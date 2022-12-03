FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Teekay Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $7.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.08.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,666,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $9,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 102.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 271,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 195.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 318,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

