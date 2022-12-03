FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for SPAR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPAR Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SPAR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

SPAR Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SGRP stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPAR Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 538,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

