Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €85.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($87.63) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Delivery Hero Trading Up 0.9 %

Delivery Hero stock opened at €42.96 ($44.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €37.75 and a 200 day moving average of €39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a 12-month high of €110.65 ($114.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

