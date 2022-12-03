Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.50% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €68.50 ($70.62) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €42.96 ($44.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.74. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a 52 week high of €110.65 ($114.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

