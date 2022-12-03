Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Specifically, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $573.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,041 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

