AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 7053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AES by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in AES by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

