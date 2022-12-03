Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.86, but opened at $175.54. Five Below shares last traded at $180.39, with a volume of 37,349 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

