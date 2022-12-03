Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $405.00 to $420.00. The stock had previously closed at $339.54, but opened at $369.25. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synopsys shares last traded at $358.67, with a volume of 8,845 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.04.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

