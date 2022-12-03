Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.93, but opened at $58.00. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 4,769 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

