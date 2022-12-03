Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $30.30. Pure Storage shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 68,137 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 740.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

