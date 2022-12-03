Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $160.25, but opened at $149.47. Salesforce shares last traded at $144.87, with a volume of 305,702 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.