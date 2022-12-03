Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $36.22. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 29,407 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

