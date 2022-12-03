Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.80. The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 87448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

