Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.30 ($24.02) to €26.50 ($27.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rexel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($20.93) to €18.30 ($18.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Rexel Stock Performance

Rexel stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Rexel has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $24.42.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

