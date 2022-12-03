Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $17.00. The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.09. 32,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,761,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 97.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

