AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.77. Approximately 11,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 745,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

Specifically, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $1,342,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,075,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,564,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,342,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,075,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,564,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,076,648 shares of company stock valued at $60,734,303. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). AMERCO had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter worth $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter worth $10,875,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth $7,824,000.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.