DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DLocal shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 16,018 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.10.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

