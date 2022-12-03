Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swisscom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCMWY opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.24. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

