SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT Lowered to €9.50 at Morgan Stanley

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SGBAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.28) to €8.00 ($8.25) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

SES Stock Performance

Shares of SGBAF opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. SES has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

