Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Swedencare AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDCF opened at 3.75 on Wednesday. Swedencare AB has a 52 week low of 3.75 and a 52 week high of 13.75.

Get Swedencare AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedencare AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pet healthcare products. It offers ProDen PlaqueOff powder, a food supplement for cats and dogs, which reduce the formation of plaque and tartar; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bites, a pet dental product; ProDen PlaqueOff powder cat; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bones for dogs; ProDen PlaqueOff mini dental care bones, a chewy bone for smaller dogs; and ProDen PlaqueOff soft chews for dogs and cats.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.