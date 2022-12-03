Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.93) to €34.00 ($35.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salzgitter from €19.60 ($20.21) to €20.50 ($21.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salzgitter from €33.30 ($34.33) to €30.50 ($31.44) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.72.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.