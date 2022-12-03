Stifel Nicolaus Trims Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Target Price to C$0.10

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance

Wildpack Beverage stock opened at 0.08 on Wednesday. Wildpack Beverage has a 1 year low of 0.06 and a 1 year high of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.14.

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

