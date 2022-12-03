Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has €48.50 ($50.00) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €40.00 ($41.24).

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of Talanx stock opened at 34.77 on Wednesday. Talanx has a 12-month low of 34.49 and a 12-month high of 34.77.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

