Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has €48.50 ($50.00) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €40.00 ($41.24).
Talanx Price Performance
Shares of Talanx stock opened at 34.77 on Wednesday. Talanx has a 12-month low of 34.49 and a 12-month high of 34.77.
Talanx Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talanx (TNXXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.