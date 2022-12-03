Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $468.67.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

