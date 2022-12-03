UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UTStarcom Price Performance
UTStarcom stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
UTStarcom Company Profile
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)
