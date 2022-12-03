Jasi Halai Purchases 11 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai purchased 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.11) per share, with a total value of £148.17 ($177.26).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Jasi Halai bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,172 ($14.02) per share, with a total value of £152.36 ($182.27).

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,318 ($15.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of £12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.22. 3i Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.03). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,199.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,192.33.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 23.25 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($22.25) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.69).

About 3i Group

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

