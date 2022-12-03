Karyn Lamont Buys 3,000 Shares of The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Stock

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) insider Karyn Lamont purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £9,450 ($11,305.18).

The North American Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NAIT stock opened at GBX 310.50 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The North American Income Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 256.30 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($3.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £435.43 million and a PE ratio of 968.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.06.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.