TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSP opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.61. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

