United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $38.53 on Friday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

