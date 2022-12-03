Clive Edward Beattie Sells 32,500 Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) Stock

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total value of £22,750 ($27,216.17).

Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. OnTheMarket plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.62 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

