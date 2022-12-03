Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.56. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Shares of VIR opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3,657.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 374,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953,302 shares in the company, valued at $597,568,880.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,810 shares of company stock worth $14,174,212. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.