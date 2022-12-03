Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Declines By 24.0%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,839 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $73,849,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 983,880 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,880,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,803 shares during the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

