AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 403.31 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 401.76 ($4.81), with a volume of 3757279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.31).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 4.59 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.23) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 325 ($3.89).

AJ Bell Price Performance

About AJ Bell

The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3,900.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 325.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.