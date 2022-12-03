Julie Brown Sells 16,000 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.72), for a total value of £344,000 ($411,532.48).
Burberry Group Price Performance
BRBY opened at GBX 2,164 ($25.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,949.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,933.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,781.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,193 ($26.24).
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Featured Articles
