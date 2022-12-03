Julie Brown Sells 16,000 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.72), for a total value of £344,000 ($411,532.48).

Burberry Group Price Performance

BRBY opened at GBX 2,164 ($25.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,949.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,933.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,781.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,193 ($26.24).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Burberry Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.33) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 2,070 ($24.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.52) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.93) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.52) to GBX 1,730 ($20.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010 ($24.05).

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.