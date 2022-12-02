Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

