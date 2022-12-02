Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,566 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Gartner Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IT stock opened at $356.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.92 and a 200 day moving average of $283.13. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.