Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 550 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,435 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $181.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

