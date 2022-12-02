Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,143 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.