Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,581 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,261 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,099 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,569 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

