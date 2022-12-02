Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,664 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $80.81 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.