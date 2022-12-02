Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 973 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

