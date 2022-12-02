Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 48,660 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,660 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

