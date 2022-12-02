3,415 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

TSN stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

