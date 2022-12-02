Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 19,937 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $50,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $181.48 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

