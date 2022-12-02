Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

