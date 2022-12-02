Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,791 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $110,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 39.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

