Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.14 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

