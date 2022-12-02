Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $196.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.48 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $5,939,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

