Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

Five Below Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

